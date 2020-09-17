The former president, aged 94, suffers from a “slight infection in the lungs”. But doctors ruled out Covid-19 contamination.

Former President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, hospitalized in Paris on Monday, returned to his home, his cabinet said Thursday, September 17. Valéry Giscard d’Estaing “left the Georges-Pompidou hospital that day and returned to his home”, announced his cabinet. “He is doing well” and “is not subject to special surveillance”, he said.

The former head of state (1974-1981), who celebrated his 94th birthday on February 2, was hospitalized Monday at the Georges-Pompidou hospital, where “a slight infection of the lungs” had been diagnosed. Doctors had, however, ruled out a coronavirus infection, according to his office, which then spoke of“a treatment of a few days”.

The youngest president of the Fifth Republic when he was elected in 1974 (he was then 48 years old), Valéry Giscard d’Estaing had made one of his last public appearances on September 30, 2019. It was during the funeral in Paris of another President of the Republic, Jacques Chirac, who was its Prime Minister from 1974 to 1976.