After the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (prophecy) would exhibit at Valero gas stations for having the highest prices in Mexico, the company informed that they will adjust their costs.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador instructed the head of Profeco, Ricardo Sheffield, to meet with the general director of Valero México, to ask him that the stations that sell fuel under that brand apply the fuel subsidy in favor of the consumer.

“In recent weeks, some Valero stations have been singled out in the Who’s Who in Prices report for having excessive profit margins per liter, at the cost of a high price that does not transfer the benefit of the government subsidy to the consumer,” recalled the Attorney General.

The meeting between the authorities and the company took place at the Profeco offices in Mexico City, where the Valero representative promised to review and order the franchises of his brand that are not applying the subsidy in favor of consumers .

The company representative said that although each gas station can establish the prices that best suit them, since it is a free market, they cannot retain the subsidy of the special tax on production and services (IEPS).

And despite the fact that Valero does not agree, and there are few franchises that do not apply the subsidy, they will take action on the matter.

Finally, the head of Profeco said that this decision is the result of close collaboration between the companies, so it is expected that in the next fuel price reports it will be reflected that the stations of the brand that have abused will moderate their margins. profit by offering a better price to the consumer.