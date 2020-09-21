It is under the plane trees of the village bistro that the students of the primary school of Valernes go every noon for lunch. They don’t seem to mind this, especially compared to the old one. canteen. “There is everything that I actually like“, sums up a student. It must be said that the cooks go to great lengths. Most of the products are bought directly from local producers. A peasant baker from the neighboring village provides, for example, an organic bread with natural sourdough, both digestible and nutritious. .

Many advantages

The whole village is mobilized for this educational and global project. “Offering balanced menus on the one hand, and fresh quality products, is a plus for the environment, for children’s health, and also for the local and solidarity economy“, recalls the dietician Anne-Cécile Peyronel. This canteen like no other allows to keep the bistro, which remains the last store in the village.