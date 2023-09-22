These are the words of the former student of Amici di Maria De Filippi: “At my wedding the doctors who saw my father die”

These days the name of Valerio Scanu is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. Fresh from her wedding with Luigi Calcara, the former student of the school Friends of Maria De Filippi she told about her wedding day to Italian stories. Here Valerio was unable to hold back his tears: the motif is moving.

Valerio Scanu in tears a Italian stories. As already mentioned, the singer was a guest on the program where he talked about the day of his wedding with Luigi Calcara. During the interview, however, Valerio Scanu was unable to hold back his words tears: let’s find out why together.

The former student of the school of Friends of Mary by Maria De Filippi revealed a very intimate detail about his day marriage. Valerio Scanu said he got married to her husband on his birthday father, who passed away in 2020 due to covid. But it didn’t end here.

In the interview given to the well-known program, Valerio Scanu also revealed that some were also present at the ceremony doctors who took care of his father while he was in hospital. These were his words about it:

When he left, obviously the doctors were there with him. They really did everything because he arrived at the hospital in critical condition at the last minute, but he was a healthy person and remained intubated for more than a month.

And, continuing, the former student of the school of Friends of Maria De Filippi he then added:

I wanted some of these people who assisted him to be present on my wedding day precisely because when my father left, it is as if he had left me a sort of brotherhood with these doctors. We bonded a lot.

Valerio Scanu today lives her life alongside her husband Louis with whom he is happier than ever.