Valerio Scanu had a tumour. This was revealed by the singer himself, a guest this afternoon on Today is another day. The winner of Sanremo had to overcome difficult moments, such as the disappearance of his father due to covid and a bad disease that struck him in 2020, precisely during the pandemic: lung cancer.

“They took out half my lung,” said Scanu, speaking publicly for the first time. In June 2020 he underwent surgery to remove the cancer, just after the end of the first lockdown. “The histological examination could not be done because it was very central,” he explained. “Doing a needle aspiration could have done more damage.” Only after the operation was the histological examination performed which revealed the nature of the “little tumor”, as the doctors called it, an adenocarcinoma of less than 2 cm in size.

After the surgery, fortunately, the tumor had disappeared, and Scanu was able to avoid any form of post-operative therapy. The singer also revealed that he did not want to tell the truth to his parents, in particular to his father Tonino who lost his life during the pandemic. For Scanu the worst is over and this is indeed a decidedly lucky moment: in fact, she recently told of marrying her boyfriend Luigi Calcara next year, thus publicly coming out.

“It was love at first sight, I like its simplicity, it’s a very simple relationship,” said Scanu from Serena Bortone. “There was a time when a friend of mine told me ‘no more goody-goody photos, show other talents’ and so he took pictures of me in costume. At that time I had many more prominent photos and received a lot of comments. Luigi, on the other hand, commented on this photo by writing ‘how beautiful’, and I replied ‘thank you very much’”.