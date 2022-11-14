Without a shadow of a doubt Valerio Scanu is one of the most loved and respected singers in the world of Italian music. Over the past few days, the artist has given great news to all his fans. Very soon the boy will get married with his partner Luigi Calcara. The announcement came directly on social media. Let’s find out all the details together.

Valerio Scanu leaves all his fans speechless. Recently the famous singer has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make him the protagonist of a gossip was a video which reproduces a moving marriage proposal.

To announce the wedding it was the same singer through a video posted on his Instagram Stories. The video in question immortalizes the romantic moment of the marriage proposal. In fact, Valerio knelt down in front of his companion, Luigi Calcara, with a ring in hand and pronounced the fateful request:

Will you marry me?

The moving marriage proposal came on the day of the birthday of Luigi Calcara who did not think twice to answer yes. Attending the scene were the friends more expensive than the former competitor of Friends who have documented everything. In addition to surprising his partner, Valerio Scanu has displaced all of his fan who welcomed the news as a real coming out.

Luigi Calcara: who is the future husband of Valerio Scanu

Valerio Scanu and Luigi Calcara are officially engaged since the year 2020. The couple prefers to keep the maximum privacy on his private life. In fact we are aware of a few information, as for example it is known that the artist’s companion is Sicilian but currently lives in Rome. The boy practices the profession of professor of Astronautical, Electrical and Energy Engineering at La Sapienza University.