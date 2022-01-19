Valerio Scanu will become a Doctor of Law in six months, here is the interview released in RomaToday

In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Valerio Scanu that has left the world of the web speechless. The famous singer has decided to change life: he abandoned music and yes and started a university career. In fact, by the end of 2022, the 31-year-old will be educated in Law. Let’s find out all the details together.

Enrolled in the UniFfortato di Benevento, theobjective of the artist is to graduate by the end of 2022 using the summer session to complete his thesis on vulnerability. But where did the desire to enroll in the Faculty of Law come from? He himself explained that he was interested in the subject following one complaint for defamation.

These were the words of the artist released during an interview with “RomeToday“:

I would like to practice in Rome. In the past I have collaborated with various associations and non-profit organizations specializing in various social issues and I would like to continue to do so also as a lawyer. And then I think I have the necessary ‘verve’.

Valerio Scanu’s career

A year ago the future lawyer lost the father who died from COVID-19. It is an experience that significantly marked his life. As for his career in the world of music, the boy’s last tour dates back to 2029 and the release of his album in 2018.