In addition to the future wedding, Valerio Scanu announces another big change in his life

After coming out with the marriage proposal to her boyfriend, Valerio Scanu heralded another big change in her life. After graduating in law, the famous singer embarked on his profession as a lawyer. Let’s find out all the details together.

Valerio Scanu never ceases to amaze all his fans. A few weeks ago, the former contestant of Friends by Maria De Filippi surprised everyone with a moving one marriage proposal to her boyfriend Luigi. In addition to the future wedding, there is now another one in the singer’s life Announcements: Valerio started practicing as lawyer.

to give itannouncement was himself on the occasion of ainterview released to the weekly “Diva e Donna”. These were hers words:

I found a studio to practice and I registered last October 13th. I deal with criminal, bankruptcy and tax law. I go to court for the hearings and in the clerks, judges and lawyers I notice amazement when they see me: in fact, given my career, I look out of place.

Valerio Scanu: career

Valerio Scanu has decided to enroll in theGiustino Fortunato University of Benevento to study law following a defamation complaint. From this moment on, the singer began to be very interested in the subject. His path it started in 2018 and finished a few years later with a surprising result.

Despite this, the artist has never abandoned the world of music. In fact, over the last few days his has come out new single “Presente” and on 7 December his Christmas concert will be held in Rome. Very soon, the singer-songwriter will marry her fiancé Louis Calcara after the moving marriage proposal.