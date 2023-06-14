“Don’t call me anymore, I’m dead”, the message received from a friend who was trying to call Valerio

The discovery of the bodies is being investigated Valerio Savino and Simona Lidulli and on traces of man’s terminal illness.

From the latest news that has emerged, it would seem that the investigators have not found any reports on the diagnosis of the man, who had confided in his closest friends that he had a cancer and the treatments he was undergoing.

Yesterday, Valerio Savino published a farewell post on social media, apologizing to everyone and explaining that that was the right decision. His earthly life and that of his wife Simona would have ended that day. Seven minutes later the word Goodbye also appeared on the woman’s bulletin board.

The friends were immediately alarmed, they started looking for him and calling both of them, but they didn’t succeed. A close friend made a statement to the outlet Republicsaying that only one of them had managed to get in touch with Valerioreceiving a horrible message in response: “Don’t call me anymore, I’m dead.”

The friend feels guilty, he didn’t understand that Savino’s last requests were to say goodbye. He had heard it on the phone 3 days before and i was appeared serene. She had told him about chemo and the usual stuff in life. However, he made a request that he has only now fulfilled, a request that continues to haunt him. The one of adopt her cat.

For Valerio Savino and Simona Lidulli that cat he was like a son, they would not abandon him for any reason in the world. Perhaps, the friend thinks, he wanted to make sure he was in loving hands, because he had already decided his fate.

Of one thing, however, all the friends are convinced, unlike the suspects of the investigators. They are certain that the two have made the decision of the extreme gesture together.

However, the investigators want to see clearly. Simona was found lifeless in the bed of the house, while Valerio was found in his car, not far from the house. Why didn’t they take their own lives together? Both bodies have gunshot wounds. There are currently two hypotheses. Double suicide or femicide suicide.

The man may have taken the woman’s life and written the farewell message with his phone. it will be only theautopsy to shed light on the matter.