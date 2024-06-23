The hours of anxiety and trepidation that shocked the community of Frassineto Po ended tragically. The young man Valerio Miceli, who disappeared on Wednesday 19 June and was found dead in the countryside of Casale Monferrato, Alessandria.

Valerio Miceli found lifeless: he disappeared on June 19th from the family home where he lived

The sad discovery occurred on the morning of Saturday 22 June by the Civil Protection, after days of searches. The mother’s desperate appeals were broadcast live on television on “Who has seen?“, in last Wednesday’s episode.

Miceli, thirty years old, was a guest in a family home for people with psychiatric problems, specialized in rehabilitation and therapeutic pathways. He had walked away from an ambulance that had arrived at his request due to an illness, disappearing into thin air. The civil protection found it in a dry canal, at the height of the overpass over the Po river Genoa-Gravellona. The police, carabinieri, medical examiner and firefighters arrived on site. Together with them also the young man’s family members who confirmed his identity. Neither the boy’s whereabouts nor what happened to him before the accident are known. The autopsy will be essential to establish the exact cause of death and the investigations are now underway under the coordination of the Vercelli Prosecutor’s Office.

The Municipality of Trino, where the young man lived, expressed its condolences for the tragedyin a touching post on social media:

“Condolences to the family and friends of Valerio Miceli. In this tragic moment there are no other words to add.”

In this moment of pain, the only thing you can do is show solidarity with family and to Valerio’s friends, awaiting further developments on the incident. The investigators are putting all their effort into trying to shed light on this matter and understand how it ended in the worst possible way.