Valeriia disappeared without a trace on June 3rd on her way to school in Döbeln, central Saxony. Her body was discovered in the undergrowth of a forest after more than a week of intensive searching. A national and European arrest warrant was then issued for the 36-year-old.

According to media reports, the man is said to be the ex-boyfriend of Valeriia’s mother. Czech police arrested him on June 14 in a restaurant in Prague. The exact motive for the girl’s death is still unclear. The public prosecutor’s office has not yet given any information on how the girl died.

Valeriia fled to Germany with his mother in 2022 to escape the war in Ukraine and went to primary school in Döbeln. She has since been buried in her old hometown of Pavlohrad in eastern Ukraine.

