He had a blanket and a sweatshirt on his shoulders. At the end of November, Valeria (not her real name), 16 years old and born in Parla, was waiting for the doors of the Hortaleza shelter for minors to open to talk to her director. She had spent more than 10 days sleeping on the street, according to what she told EL PAÍS, which she was able to verify with sources from the institution. Until May, that building had been her only home for seven months, when she arrived there with the help of the police after jumping from a third floor while fleeing from the beatings of her family. With the center on the brink of collapse, she had been kicked out to return to her mother. “I would rather die of cold than return home,” she told this newspaper, which has followed her case since then. Every day, at mealtime, she returned to the center's door, begging to be let in.

The Family Department, responsible for the center, has not responded to this newspaper's questions about what measures were taken to guarantee that when Valeria left the center, she went to a safe space and not on the street, nor did they offer her other options. like going to a shelter. The organization denies that she was expelled from it, since it was informed that she had to return to her family and it was she who decided to leave so as not to return home. The department insists that it works to guarantee “through its different resources, the protection and well-being of minors.”

According to Valeria's story – which coincides with the one she gave to the president of the Somos Asegura association, Emilia Lozano, when she was found in that same place and of which the general directorate of Childhood was aware – she was proposed to leave the center and return to her family after she had been admitted there for more than seven months. It was not the first time that this had happened, she had gone out once again and had also gone to the street. She slept in the park next to the compound and waited for a friend to come out to talk to someone; other times, she found a place to sleep in a squat apartment in the Plaza de Castilla. A situation that the management was aware of. The first day Valeria spoke to EL PAÍS, she had a letter for the director: “I wrote to her that, please, not kick me out and that, if she wanted to kick me out, she should send me to another center, I didn't care if it was open or not. closed,” he remembers.

The first reception center for minors in Hortaleza is an institution that depends on the Community of Madrid and functions as an emergency space. Minors between 15 and 18 years old arrive at the request of the police, the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office or social services while a decision is made about them: return to their family, or go to another type of center or shelter. They should not be there more than three months. But that is not always the reality of this institution, which has for years denounced overcrowding in its facilities, with capacity for 52 boys and 20 girls, but which exceeds the number of places available every week.

In Valeria's case, her Way of the Cross started in May. “My mother locked me in the room, closed the street door and all the windows. When I heard that there was no one in the house, I broke the door and saw that the one on the street was closed. And she didn't know what to do, she was very nervous. I have a lot of anxiety. The first thing that occurred to me was to take a vase and break the window glass. It was a third floor,” she remembers. “I threw the mattress towards the street and jumped on it from the third floor. I didn't do anything to myself,” she says. From there she tried to look for a friend, but she couldn't find her. Then, she went to a squat that she knew, because since she was 14 she had tried to escape from her house. “That was where the police found me, they took me to the police station and I told them that I would rather die than return home. Then the Prosecutor's Office called Hortaleza and they sent me to the center,” she says.

A detail of Valeria's room at the Hortaleza juvenile center.

Valeria grew up in Parla. She has two younger siblings, one eight years old and another 13 years old, with whom she shared a room. Her parents are from Nigeria, although all of her children were born in Spain. Her mother works as a cleaner in a hotel and her father is a transporter. “I've been hit at home since I was little. At school you could see my bruises and, when my classmates asked me, I told them that I had fallen.” She acknowledges that she began running away from home at the age of 14, she had spent periods of two months away from home and it was not the first time that she slept on the street. While she was hospitalized, she saw her family about two times, she says: “The last conversation with my mother ended very badly.”

At the beginning of December, after more than a week sleeping outdoors, Valeria returned to the center. She was there until the 16th, her birthday, when they told her again that she had to leave, despite the pleas she made to her management. Before that, she already suspected that she would have to return to the streets and during the conversation with EL PAÍS, Valeria showed some cuts that she had just received on her arm. “When I'm nervous, I don't feel pain or anything. I start cutting myself like crazy and I don't feel anything, until I come to my senses and see that I've cut myself a lot. I started cutting myself from a very young age, the spots on my leg are from a knife that stabbed me,” she explains.

These days he is at home again. “But I'm going to leave as soon as I can,” she explains. He has tried to look for work through a program run by the Community of Madrid, although he doubts he will get it. “I want to go to France. It is the only place I can think of that is outside of Spain. There I will go to the police station and say that I am a mena, and they will put me in a center. They cannot leave a minor on the street, like here,” he concludes.

Valeria's case is a reflection of a hidden reality, that of hundreds of children with broken families or without them. The president of the Somos Acología association, who heard Valeria's story at the end of November and conveyed it in a private meeting to the general director of Children, Silvia Valmaña, denounces that it is not the only case: “I myself have accompanied other children in the park a while ago because they had been punished by leaving them on the street. We called the police. They don't have anyone, their house is that center.” This newspaper has heard of another one, that of a girl who, after leaving it, slept for months at the airport and returned every day, like Valeria, to the gate of the facility to try to enter. Much thinner, even with bed bugs.

