The 21-year-old son of the singer Valeria Arseny Shulgin, who went to Turkey along with his spouse Liana Volnova, complained concerning the spoiled honeymoon. He instructed about this on his web page in Instagram…

The younger man mentioned that upon arrival on the lodge, their baggage was misplaced and had been searched for 2 hours. After that, the spouses mentioned that they weren’t happy with the quantity. As a substitute of a double mattress, the newlyweds had been supplied to be accommodated in singles joined collectively. They needed to change their lodge.

Based on Shulgin, regardless of this, he and his spouse are attempting to keep up temper. “It’s extremely cool right here, mountains, magnificence. The one factor that’s terrible is the rocky seashore. There are actual stones and it hurts my legs loads, ”he added.

Arseny Shulgin and Liana Volkova received married on August 28 on the shores of Zhivopisnaya Bay in Moscow. The groom’s father was not invited to the ceremony.

In July Valeria on the air of this system “Alena, rattling it!” reacted to rumors concerning the homosexuality of her son Arseny Shulgin. The artist mentioned that she was amused by such hypothesis, as a result of her son left dwelling on the age of 16 to reside with a woman. “He needed an impartial life, he needed to earn cash and reside independently,” the performer defined. Based on her, Arseny “laughs like loopy” when he reads within the media that he’s homosexual.