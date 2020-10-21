What was going to be a five-minute drive by road turned into a macabre challenge: finding the van that was carrying Valeria against the clock. Hundreds of combis circulated along a wide avenue, all the same, white, with some yellow details on the gate, some older and ramshackle, others that better concealed their defects. Most empty. Impossible to differentiate with the naked eye. Sergio Gutiérrez realized that later, when he put his only daughter in one of them, he did not know that he would not see her again until the next day. The 11-year-old girl was found murdered and abandoned inside one of those vehicles, with signs of sexual violence and suffocation.

Valeria had given the phone to her father because she knew there was a good chance that she would be mugged in that van. In the municipality of Nezahualcóyotl, in the State of Mexico, it is really difficult to find someone to whom you have not ever been robbed on public transport. But in this state, the most populated in the country and also one of the most violent, those who do not have a car must choose between walking through dangerous areas or getting into a truck. In this case, from Route 40. There are no other options, and both carry high risk. Precisely because of the fear that an armed man will come up and take everything – sometimes the life of a passenger – many of these vans are empty.

On June 8, they were too. Except for one with two blue mechanic patches and an election propaganda poster taped to the rear window. Valeria traveled alone on that one. Her father remembers exactly how she was dressed that afternoon: “She was wearing a navy blue blouse, with a detail of a cupcake, a pair of jeans, a turquoise blue jacket, gray tennis shoes. And her fluorescent orange backpack, which was unmistakable.”

Valeria had packed her backpack like every Thursday to spend the weekend at her father’s house. Gutiérrez and his current wife picked her up from her mother’s house by bicycle. So that she wouldn’t walk down the main avenue, a journey of a kilometer and a half, he always put her in one of those vans and the two of them followed her on their bikes. That afternoon the combi sped up. And as if it were a trap, dozens of trucks just like his daughter’s gathered at a traffic light, according to the father tells this newspaper. At one point in that straight line he lost that van.

And he started pedaling without rest. Although she wanted to convince herself that the van would make the stops planned, that her daughter would get off at the one close to home, something smelled bad. He was searching through the windows of other trucks for that orange backpack. Was not. He kept searching, running, in a cold sweat. His wife went home, thinking that the girl would arrive before them. But he stopped two patrol cars, got on one of them, which belonged to a neighboring police officer, accessed the government’s public security cameras, some pointed the other way and others did not work. Valeria was gone. And he couldn’t do anything.

One of the combis at the point where Valeria disappeared. Daniel Villa

The case of Valeria, 11, has outraged a country that looks to the State of Mexico, glued to the capital, as a place overwhelmed by insecurity and femicides. Where millions of families live in fear that something similar to Valeria will happen to their mothers, daughters or sisters.

In Mexico, almost 30,000 women have been killed in 15 years, that is, more than five a day, according to figures from the National Citizen Observatory of Femicide (OCNF). And the State of Mexico, with 15 million inhabitants, which embraces the Federal District from the north, has been designated by the National Institute of Statistics as the most lethal entity of all. So far this year, the different municipal prosecutor’s offices of the entity have registered up to 1,153 cases of rape and other sexual crimes, more than three a day. All this, taking into account that the authorities themselves recognize that only 10% of crimes are reported, the real figure with cases in which no one says anything could be chilling. The weekend in which Valeria died, four more women were murdered in different towns of the same entity.

“We did the elementary thing that the Police should have done,” explains Gutiérrez Roto, from his home in Nezahualcóyotl. On the main table they have placed an altar with dozens of white roses, Acapulco flowers and a photo of her with her school graduation cap. “The ceremony was going to be now and having her dress like that to bury her, well, it was very hard,” says the father.

Valeria slept with her father and wife in an upstairs room from Thursday to Sunday, where now her dog Eddy, a puppy who does not like being locked up, is crying. On a table next to the bed there is an ashtray that overflows with cigarettes that have been consumed for days. And on one of the shelves, two monkeys hang. “She loved monkeys. I called her my baby monkey,” says Gutiérrez.

José Octavio Sánchez, Valeria’s alleged murderer. PGJ EDOMEX

Three days after his daughter’s body was removed from the abandoned van, a man was arrested. José Octavio Sánchez, 43, was, according to the unit owner’s testimonies, the one who was driving the van that day. He’d been doing it for eight days, and he didn’t have a driver’s license or permit. There were traces of DNA on the girl’s body. He was admitted to a prison in that municipality on Monday and on Wednesday he appeared hanged. The Prosecutor’s Office ruled out that someone from the prison tried to avenge Valeria’s death and they are investigating a suicide. Although many doubt the official version, the forensic report shows no signs of violence on his body and points out that he died only by hanging.

The authorities have suspended the 380 units of Route 40. The case of Valeria has also evidenced the irregularities of public transport that operates without control, as recognized by state authorities. Many of them have been found to be too old to circulate, they do not have the necessary permits and the drivers do not meet the minimum requirements.

Gutiérrez cries without blinking, his eyes are an open tap: “A part of me would like to rest. Only tears flow but I cannot cry. I cannot accept the loss, I have that feeling trapped. I cannot free myself from the pain. The pain is has stayed in here “