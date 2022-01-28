Argentina.- Valeria Silvestre, a well-known Argentine tiktoker who was only 23 years old, died of cardiac arrest while traveling on a bus with her friends, according to information shared by one of her relatives.

It was her cousin named Mile, who through a video explained what happened to the young woman from Argentina, she said that Valeria was on a “bus” asleep, when her friends realized that she did not wake up, they tried to revive her with CPR, at seeing that he did not come to himself, they called an ambulance.

Later they took her to a hospital, where they declared her dead, her relative affirming that the tiktoker died of a “cardiac arrest”, however, because some users insist that Valeria’s death is a lie, it was that her death was clarified .

Valeria was studying to be an actuary at the UBA, being very close to graduating and being described as “a fool” by her friends. On Tik Tok, she talked about zodiac signs and recommended books, as reported by match100.

She stated that she was very upset because she assures that her family would not invent something like that, she also explained that the young tiktoker uploaded a video yesterday, which is why some of her followers questioned her death, so she clarified that yesterday was when “it happened everything”.

Family and friends fired the young woman through social networks after what happened. “With Vale we have been friends for years. We met in El Talar when we were approximately 10 years old, ”she begins by recounting Agustina, her best friend. “She was always nice and shy. Once she was confident, she forgot about her shyness, ”said the young woman.