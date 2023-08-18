She lost control of her vehicle and ended up running against a tree, Valeria Sepe died at the age of 38

Another sad episode that happened on the night of August 15th, in the municipality of Aprilia. Valeria Sepe he lost his life at the age of 38, in a serious car accident.

It was around 2:30 in the night, Valeria Sepe had gone to Aprilia to stay with her family, she was a soldier of the Italian army. She should have spent those days on vacation, surrounded by the love of her loved ones. However, that night she will never be forgotten again.

Valeria was driving her car when she lost control of the vehicle and it is crashed into a tree which runs along the roadway. It is not yet clear what happened, the road accident occurred on via Aldo Moro and the impact left the 38-year-old no way out.

Medical workers reached the place in a short time and transported her inside red code to the nearest clinic. Despite the timely intervention of the emergency room doctors, shortly after reaching the health facility, Valeria Sepe recovered off forever. The injuries sustained were too severe.

Law enforcement agencies have opened an investigation file, the aim is to understand what led Valeria Sepe to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a tree. She suspects she may have been struck by a sudden illnessbut only the autopsy will confirm the hypothesis of the investigators.

The funeral of Valeria Sepe

The funeral was celebrated yesterday at 10:30 in the Church of San Michele Arcangelo and Santa Maria Goretti. A moving picket by the army and other forces of order (Carabinieri, Police and Guardia di Finanza). The community gathered in Piazza Roma to bid her a last farewell. Valeria Sepe was a mother of three children, she also leaves her beloved husband in pain.

Also numerous i messages posted on the web in the last few hours, heartbreaking words written by friends and relatives, who have chosen to greet her on social networks.