The Peruvian entertainment world was recently shaken by the news that Valeria Roggero, Well-known model and niece of the famous soccer player Jefferson Farfán, has ended her relationship with soccer player Dylan Borrero. Roggero, who has gained popularity through her modeling career, made her decision after being exposed to situations that have alarmed her followers and the entertainment press.

The breakup not only marks the end of a relationship, but also uncovers a series of unfortunate events such as accusations of infidelity and acts of aggression that have led to roggero to publicly ask that she not be linked to the father of her child. She highlights that her decision is due to the need to protect her well-being and that of her environment from unacceptable behavior.

What happened to Valeria Roggero?

The news of the separation between Valeria Roggero and Dylan Borrero, which emerged through various media, has caused a great stir in the field of Peruvian entertainment. According to reports, Roggero decided to end their relationship, due to multiple incidents of infidelity on the part of Borrero. Added to this are episodes of aggression. The situation has become a topic of public discussion, which has generated a wide debate about relationships in the entertainment world and the responsibility of public figures for their actions.

Why did Valeria Roggero end their relationship?

The reasons for the decision roggero to end your relationship with Borrero They focus on your commitment to your own safety and dignity. The model has expressed on several occasions her intolerance towards any form of violence or disloyalty, which led her to take a firm stance against the actions of Borrero. This situation highlights the growing awareness and rejection of gender violence, as well as the importance of maintaining relationships based on mutual respect and fidelity.

“Please, Don't link me anymore with the father of my child. I have been through many difficult things, with a months-old baby in my arms alone and it is not easy, thank you for your support always,” the young model wrote on her social networks.

Likewise, Valeria showed an alarming conversation with Dylan in which she demonstrated that 'Foquita's' niece had been a victim of violence by her ex-partner.

Who is Valeria Roggero?

Valeria Roggero She has captured attention not only for her successful career in modeling, but also for her relationship with Jefferson Farfán, one of the most prominent figures in Peruvian soccer. Her life has been in the spotlight of public scrutiny. She has faced the challenge of building her own identity and career, while managing the complexities of her personal life. This recent episode has shown her strength and determination to defend her values ​​and health.

