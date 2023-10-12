Valeria Piazza He surprised his followers by telling them that he had been suffering from a strange condition due to a bacteria that entered his body. The model, who is also a model, said that after intense headaches she went to the doctor for priority treatment, without imagining that she would be greatly surprised when she learned of her diagnosis. She provided all of her information through her official Instagram account and showed a photo of her x-ray.

What happened to Valeria Piazza?

Valeria Piazza He reported his situation through an Instagram story. She said that he has “literally a hole” in his palate and will have to undergo delicate surgery to treat the problem.

“I haven’t told you, but next week I have to have surgery. A bacteria got into me and began to eat the bone in my palate. Crazy really. So my surgery is scheduled for Wednesday and for that reason I will be missing here and on TV to recover quickly,” she said at first.

Valeria Piazza shares her x-ray. Photo: Instagram

“That’s why my head hurt so much, I literally have a hole. But with the surgery everything will be fine as always. “I will spend the post-op smug about Pierre and my stuffed animal,” she added.

What incurable disease does Valeria Piazza seem like?

Valeria Piazza She said that in 2017 a headache and subsequent fainting ended up taking her to an emergency clinic. “I disappeared from everything for almost six months. In Peru, since I did not have a diagnosis, I had nine doctors and even They diagnosed me with a brain infection, they said the infection had spread throughout my body, they even told my mother that they had to cut off my foot., because, not having much blood circulation, my feet turned black. My mother stopped crying,” she said in an interview with Jesús Alzamora.

In 2018, after several failed attempts, a doctor diagnosed Valeria Piazza with a rare disease called Behcet syndrome. This incurable disease causes inflammation of the blood vessels.