In November 2022, Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano they celebrated their marriage in an intimate ceremony attended by their friends and family. Although the couple does not usually expose details of their private life, the model’s husband —who does not belong to the local show— is very active on his social networks, where he shares his tastes for cooking, traveling and celebrating special dates such as his anniversary with the television presenter.

On the other hand, the former Miss Peru Universe does the same with her publications about her activities as an influencer, trips with her family, and tender dedications to her husband, who at one point greeted her on her birthday. However, Pierre Cateriano has not been left behind, since in one of her publications she revealed how old she is.

Pierre Cateriano and Valeria Piazza began their love relationship in 2010. Photo: Pierre Cateriano/Instagram

How old is Valeria Piazza and how many years is her husband older than her?

The presenter of the ‘América noticias’ block of shows, noon edition, celebrated his 34th birthday last June 6, for days later to take a trip to Italy with her husband. Given the questions of users to know the age of the couple, Pierre Cateriano revealed that he turned 35 in December 2022. Thus, He is two years older than Valeria Piazza, since he is about to celebrate 36.

How many years have Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano been in a relationship?

Valeria Piazza said that she met her future husband when they were students at the university, in 2010; that is, the couple has been together for more than 10 years. Also, in May 2022, Pierre Cateriano He confirmed the date on which they began their love relationship through a romantic publication.

At the end of 2022, Pierre Cateriano celebrated 35 years. Photo: Pierre Cateriano

“My eternal girlfriend. We are married today, but I will celebrate this day forever. (…) We have traveled the world, we have tried, we have failed, we have succeeded, we have gotten sick and healed, we have cried and laughed, In these 13 years we have lived, but, above all, we have done them together”wrote Cateriano.

