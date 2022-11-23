Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano tied the knot at a sumptuous wedding that took place last Saturday the 19th, in the Pachacámac district. At this ceremony, both of them were very excited. Seeing the photos of the event, many remembered when the television host was seriously ill due to the incurable disease that she suffers to this day.

Likewise, the former Miss Peru recalled that time and stressed that the company and support of her husband today greatly influenced her recovery. This, because she believed that she did not have long to live.

Valeria Piazza starred in an emotional moment at her wedding. Photo: Valeria Piazza/Instagram

“At the time I was sick, he was volunteering in Africa. And, at some point, As I said in my vows, I thought it was time to leave. , I said: ‘Suddenly I’ve come this far because I don’t know what I have. And, if that is the situation at the moment, I have to say goodbye to Pierre’”, said Valeria Piazza.

“So I told my mom: ‘I feel that this moment is very complicated for me, I don’t know what will happen to me, but if I have to say goodbye to someone, I need you to contact them and come right now,'” he added.

“So, he took the first flight he found, he traveled and was with me at the clinic, for three months… It was a great support for me, to get ahead,” he continued.

What disease does Valeria Piazza have?

The television host Valeria Piazza He has Behcet’s syndrome. This disease causes inflammation in the blood vessels and, unfortunately, there is no cure.

“Thank God, I followed a treatment in Barcelona and improved two years later… I have learned to value life and the opportunities that appear,” he highlighted in an interview with El Popular.

Valeria Piazza suffers from an incurable disease. Photo: Latina Capture / Instagram

How does Valeria Piazza cope with her illness?

The former beauty queen knows that will always suffer from Behcet’s syndrome. For this reason, he resorts every two weeks to biological treatment. That is to say, blisters are applied periodically to alleviate their conditions.

“The disease is not cured. In Barcelona, ​​I started with the biological treatment, where every two weeks I give myself some injections in my stomach and it goes very well. In fact, there are days when I do wake up with pain, I feel bad, I still have the symptoms. For example, three days ago I couldn’t sleep because my blood doesn’t circulate well in my heels,” said the model.

Valeria Piazza copes with the disease. Photo: The Republic

How was the wedding of Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano?

to the marriage of Valeria Piazza Y Pierre Cateriano Family and friends of both attended. In addition, well-known characters from the Peruvian show business were present, for example, Maju Mantilla, Janet Barboza, Ethel Pozo, Giselo and Brunella Horna.

Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano got married on November 19. Photo: LR File

For what reason was Pierre Cateriano criticized at his wedding with Valeria Piazza?

Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano had a dream wedding in Pachácamac last November 19; However, there was a detail that several netizens did not overlook and it was the serious face that the model’s partner wore throughout the ceremony.

For this reason, a series of questions arose towards the attitude of Pierre Cateriano, which they considered inappropriate.

Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano got married on November 19. Photo: Valeria Piazza/Instagram

Pierre Cateriano responds to criticism at his wedding with Valeria Piazza

After the numerous criticisms that Pierre Cateriano received on social networks, Valeria Piazza’s husband gave a brief explanation of the reason for his serious face in what would be one of the most important evenings of his life.

As he revealed, he was not very fond of social gatherings. In addition, some time ago, he said that he suffered from stage fright and that many often mistake it for seriousness.