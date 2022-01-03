Valeria piazza she is more in love than ever. The television host has been in a relationship for 11 years with Pierre Cateriano. The couple got engaged in 2021, and they plan to get married this year. The model’s boyfriend shared on Instagram an unpublished photo of both, taken at the beginning of their union.

A trip to the past of Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano

Pierre posted on Instagram a photograph taken 9 or 10 years ago , as described. The image portrays both of them at a party, wearing a set of flower necklaces. Indicating the context for his followers, the model’s boyfriend said that at that time they both worked and studied, but Valeria made time to go out and have fun.

“Okay, I still wanted to go out (typical of a girl of that age). He wanted to see his friends, so we went to this party (…). I am not very partying but for she was always there, smiling ; I don’t drink, so I could see the fatigue in her eyes, she danced, sang, had fun, “wrote Pierre.

YOU CAN SEE: Valeria Piazza’s boyfriend explains his absence from América Espectáculos: “Just as a precaution”

The emotional publication caught the attention of several friends of the couple, including television and social media figures, such as Ivana Yturbe, Mávila Huertas and Talía Echecopar.

Pierre Cateriano remembers the beginnings of his relationship with Valeria Piazza. Photo: Instagram capture

Valeria Piazza’s boyfriend is proud

After recounting the anecdote, Pierre reflected on the passing of the years. Said now “Things have changed a bit.” Proud of the model, he told about his new professional challenges.

“Vale has grown a lot, now I hear her in meetings with ‘important’ people talking about big things,” said Cateriano. However, their relationship maintains its essence: “But when I turn around and look at her, it is still her, my Vale, the one who thanks me for ‘being there’ with her eyes , the one who works and works and, although she is super tired, breathes and continues. The one who has fun, but until early, because tomorrow has a long day ”.

“It’s nice to live with someone you love and see her grow up like this, calm, taking one step at a time, with effort, with sacrifice, grateful, with a smile and being her,” Pierre wrote tenderly. “Do not ever change”, he concluded.

Valeria was moved by the publication and responded to her fiancé through the comments. The couple currently resides in separate houses due to Pierre being infected with COVID-19.