In the last edition of the program “America Today”, Issued this Friday, May 26, a report was presented on the link that some Peruvian models shared with international figures on social networks. After this note, they asked Valeria Piazza if she has ever communicated with a privately recognized artist. “I don’t think I know anyone famous”, said the model at first. However, she later corrected herself and revealed which music scene star she chatted with. “Once the singer from Calle 13, René, wrote to me, he sent me a little message”specified the former Miss Peru to the surprise of his fellow drivers.

After this confession, Janet Barboza made an acid remark. “It is not at the level of Vinícius Júnior”, he pointed. Let’s remember that the soccer star wrote a tender message to the brand new Miss Peru 2023 Camila Escribens after her coronation in the beauty pageant, which sparked rumors of a romance.

#Valeria #Piazza #reveals #Residente #singer #Calle #wrote #social #networks