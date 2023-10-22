Valeria Piazza surprised her followers by sharing, a few days ago, that They diagnosed him that a bacteria was eating away at his palate. The former Miss Peru announced that she would have to undergo surgery to prevent her health problem from becoming more complicated, so she stayed away from the screens for a few days. Now, the former Miss Universe 2016 participant revealed some details of the intervention she underwent to combat her condition.

What happened to Valeria Piazza?

The host of the ‘América Noticias’ show block used her social networks to tell her followers that, for health reasons, she was going to undergo an operation because a bacteria was affecting her, since part of her palate had a gap. She said that she would rest and that her husband Pierre Cateriano I would take care of her after the medical intervention.

Valeria Piazza spoke about her state of health.

“I haven’t told you, but next week I have to have surgery. A bacteria got into me and began to eat the bone in my palate. Crazy really. So my surgery is scheduled for Wednesday and for that reason I will be missing here and on TV to recover quickly,” she mentioned.

What is Valeria Piazza’s health status?

The model Valeria Piazza reappeared on social networks last Friday, October 20, to detail to her fans what her experience was like after the operation to combat a bacteria that affected her palate. She seemed optimistic, even though her intervention lasted longer than expected.

Valeria Piazza is a Peruvian model. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Valeria Piazza

“Thank you for all the beautiful messages I have received, I tell you that the operation took longer than I thought, almost five hours, but everything went great. Better than I expected”he explained.

