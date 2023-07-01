Valeria Piazza is in the middle of a media problem after he said in front of cameras that the Miss Supertalent of The World, an international contest in which Milett Figueroa participated in 2016, is not a recognized contest. After her statements, the mother of the ex-participant of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” did not remain silent and sent a forceful message against the host of América TV. Despite the criticism received, the former Miss Peru was not intimidated and she referred to the subject again on Wednesday, June 28.

During the edition of “America today”, the former beauty queen clarified that she will not change her comments, since she has not changed her mind. “I cannot retract, they asked me a question, I have knowledge of reality shows and I said how things are,” she said. Later, she indicated that she is not the only one who thinks that way. “Yesterday I spoke to Jessica on the phone, we talked about it (…) and she told me of course it’s not a grand slam, she told me herself,” she concluded.

What was Valeria Piazza’s statement that upset Milett Figueroa’s mother?

Valeria Piaza commented on Miss Supertalent, a beauty pageant in which she participated milett figueroa in 2016 in Japan. The host said that this contest does not have the same level as a Miss Peru or a Miss Universe.

“It was a contest that was quite controversial because generally you go to an international and they only crown one. However, in Miss Supertalent, there was a tie and two were crowned.It is not a big contest, it is smaller”, he expressed.

What was Martha Valcárcel’s response?

Milett Figueroa’s mother, Martha Valcárcel, did not remain silent after hearing how they “minimized” Milett’s work in a beauty pageant. “Here I am enraged because I am watching ‘America today’ and I am extremely sad that this girl, Valeria Piazza, has minimized the beauty pageant where my daughter went in Korea, which was first,” she said.

The lady assured that she contacted Jessica Newton to discuss the matter. “I think that people who speak negative things about other people or try to bring you down is because they have nothing good in their souls.”added.

How was the entrance of Valeria Piazza to “América hoy”?

After Brunella Horna announced her temporary withdrawal from the screens, the production of “America Today” began with the search for a replacement for the young host. Thus, during the month of April, Valeria Piazza was presented as the new image of the magazine.

Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza and the other figures of the program received the model with great fanfare. Given this, the former Miss Peru said she was grateful for the opportunity. “Thank you so much for so much love, look at this red carpet, my God”he commented. “You deserved no less, friend,” added the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel.

Valeria Piazza is the new host of “América hoy”. Photo: LR composition/América TV capture

Did Valeria Piazza have a good debut in “America Today”?

Valeria Piazza entered the GV Producciones magazine to replace Brunella Horna. Although the co-hosts of the space welcomed her with open arms, figures outside the channel considered that the model did not add to the program. One of them was Magaly Medina.

“Brunella is not that she has left a great void there, it is not that it is very difficult to replace her, it is the easiest. Valeria Piazza is a little girl who is just beginning, who has a little block to replace Rebeca Escribans when she’s not there, she doesn’t have Rebeca’s grace, she still needs to prepare more. As a driver, she’s still green”, said the ‘Magpie’.

What warning did they give Valeria Piazza before entering “America Today”?

Brunella Horna left a message for Valeria Piazza prior to entering the program. Richard Acuña’s wife told him that she should be careful with the comments of the “America Today” co-hosts. “Valeria, what happiness that you are in ‘America today’. The truth is that when I found out I jumped with happiness. I am very sure that you will do super well because you get along well with all the boys. You are a trome, but yes, I give you a little advice: beware of Edson and Janet’s pranks. Don’t bite yourself, please!”he expressed.

What embarrassing moment did Valeria Piazza spend in “America Today”?

Edson Dávila played a practical joke on Valeria Piazza by promising to take her to Central, referring to Virgilio Martínez and Pía León’s restaurant, however, he ended up taking her to the Central Market. “What was promised is a debt, I’m going to take you to the real huariques,” said ‘Giselo’. The model ended up disappointed, but tried to hide it in front of the cameras.

