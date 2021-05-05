Viewers of America Shows They were surprised to realize that Rebeca Escribns did not appear on the program this Tuesday, May 4. On this occasion, the actress was also replaced by Valeria piazza, who drives the entertainment block at noon.

At 9:01 am, Federico Salazar and Verónica Linares gave the pass to the former Miss Peru and she greeted the public, although she did not specify the reason for her colleague’s absence. “Hello everyone, good morning, how are you at home … Well, we are here to accompany you this morning with the best of the shows,” he said on air.

Next, Valeria Piazza presented a note about the message that Diego Dibós shared on his social networks to thank his family, friends and fans for having supported him, in one way or another, so that he can successfully defeat COVID-19.

So far, the exact reason for the lack of Rebecca Writes on America Shows nor because the entertainment block did not air on Monday, May 3, either.

Rebeca Escribns celebrates the recovery of Diego Dibós

Rebeca Escribns celebrated that Diego Dibós overcame the coronavirus with an emotional message in which he revealed that he was always aware of the health of the lead singer of the Peruvian rock band TK.

“I have cried when I saw the video that they made for my dear Diego Dibós. I know him, I love him very much and I have been watching his health. It is impossible not to get excited, “said the presenter.

Rebeca Escribns was moved when she fired Ray Reyes, former Menudo

The former host of América Espectáculos could not help but speak after the death of Ray Reyes, who was one of the members of Menudo. Rebeca Escribns used her social networks to extend a posthumous message to the singer.

“Dear Ray we are going to miss you, great human being and tremendous talent. A lot of energy, wings and a good wind friend ”, reads the Instagram post.

