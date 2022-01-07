Valeria piazza She surprised her companions of More shows this Friday, January 7, when she decided to tell about the new format of This is War. The model assured that there will be many modifications in the program and that well-known characters will return to the competition reality. He even predicted that he will be very successful in this 2022 season.

“It will be a total change, beloved characters from television will return. (…) I do not lie or sell smoke, they will be surprised with this new format. Many will not be there and I think it will be a resounding success “ , mentioned the ex-Miss Peru to the astonishment of Brunella Horna.

The statements of the communicator came after a report was presented on Hugo García, who would not be in the América Televisión program. “I don’t know if I can tell it, but I have learned that This is War will change completely, it seems that it will be a whole new format (…). It will be very different from what we are used to seeing. For this new format, Hugo García says goodbye to reality. What’s more, we don’t know if there will be so much competition. It will be a totally different format ”, he explained.

Alejandra Baigorria would not be in the competition reality show

The businesswoman and her boyfriend Said Palao linked up from the United States with the More shows program to tell about their 2022 projects. For this, Alejandra Baigorria hinted that she would not participate in This is war. “I also have television projects for people who suddenly think they are not going to see me. No, they will see me, but soon I will announce what it is, but it is something different, “he said.

Will Erick Elera host the new season of This is War?

Valeria Piazza and Brunella Horna spoke about the possible television figures who can take the position of Gian Piero Díaz in the program. However, the model expressed that Erick Elera would be one of the alternatives evaluated by the reality show. “Around there they have told me, I have been finding out, I do not know if it will be true, but they tell me that it could be Erick Elera,” he said.