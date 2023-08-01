The Peruvian model Valeria Piazza surprised viewers by being the new host of ‘América hoy’ after Brunella Horna was forced to leave her post due to health problems. The also presenter of ‘América spectacles’ took on this challenge in the best way, although she had constant absences due to her busy work schedule. Last Monday, July 31, the influencer said goodbye to Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza, Edson Dávila and Christian Domínguez, but why? Find out below.

Why Valeria Piazza will no longer be in ‘America today’?

Valeria Piazza started the block of shows this Tuesday, August 1 and could not avoid commenting on her departure from ‘America today’, for which she had to explain the reason that pushes her not to be driving anymore. The model pointed out that from the beginning she and Armando Tafur established that his contract would only be valid for three months.

“It was a big effort for me (driving in ‘America Today’) because I had some work commitments. Trips are coming with gaps, brands, contracts (…). I no longer had time on the agenda to fulfill everything, but I tried to give my 100%. I had a lot of fun”he explained. “I’m leaving with a happy heart,” she added.

What did Valeria Piazza say after leaving ‘América hoy’?

Valeria Piazza also did not hesitate to share on social networks a message of thanks for the time spent ‘America today’.

“As I always say, I keep learning on this long road of driving and I take on challenges in the best way, but I knew I would leave with a happy heart from this one since I accepted it. Thank you Ethel, Janet, Edson, Christian, Armando and all the team behind the screen. I am staying with good friends, whom I will surely continue to visit on set, and perhaps the madness of fate will bring us together again later on. And thanks to the entire team at @GVOficial_ and @ GiselaValcárcelPerú for trusting me,” she reads.