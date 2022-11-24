Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano said ‘yes’ in front of the altar on the last Saturday, November 19, in an emotional and private ceremony. The exclusive event was attended by relatives and close friends of the couple, including some influencers and celebrities, none of whom was able to buy the expensive gift that the now married couple requested as a gift.

What was the exorbitant wedding gift that Valeria and Pierre asked for?

A few days ago, it was possible to access the list of gifts that Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano made. The newlyweds asked their guests for a product that cost approximately US$1,039.

The exorbitant gift was a Create & Barrel brand fire, a perfect product for air conditioning outdoor environments that none of his guests could give them.

This can be verified by entering the Falabella Novios page, since the product is still available as a gift to the newlyweds.

Valeria Piazza asked for a Create & Barrel fire pit. Photo: Falabella

Another of the items that Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano ordered was a $650 Calphalon 11-piece cookware set, the second most expensive item in the selection. Like the bonfire, this product could not be given either.

It was also learned that of the entire list of 37 gifts suggested by Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano, only eight were purchased by the couple’s guests.

Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano said yes

Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano became husband and wife this Saturday, November 19, in a dream ceremony after 12 years of relationship.

Among the guests were not only relatives and close friends of the couple, but also different influencers and celebrities, such as Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza, Edson Dávila, Natalie Vértiz, among others.

Valeria Piazza starred in an emotional moment at her wedding. Photo: Valeria Piazza/Instagram

Valeria Piazza thought about breaking up with Pierre when she found out about his illness

When Valeria Piazza found out that she had Behcet’s syndrome, she thought about breaking up with her now husband, Pierre Cateriano, since she believed that she did not have much time to live.

“At the time I was sick, he was volunteering in Africa. And, at some point, as I said in my vows, I thought it was time to leave, I said: ‘Suddenly I’ve come this far because I don’t know what I have. And, if that is the situation at the moment, I have to say goodbye to Pierre’”, said Valeria Piazza.

Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano got married on November 19. Photo: Valeria Piazza/Instagram

Where will Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano’s honeymoon take place?

Valeria Piazza revealed that the destination of his honeymoon with Pierre Cateriano will be Seychelles, a beach in front of East Africa.

“I’m going to the Seychelles, which is a beach, some spectacular islands, there next to Madagascar, so it’s a pretty long flight, it’s like a 42-hour flight. We have a stop in Madrid, in Qatar and then we go to Africa, we have a plane that takes us, but the destination is a dream, “said Piazza.

Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano. Photo: Instagram

What celebrities attended Valeria and Pierre’s wedding?

Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano had a luxurious and exclusive wedding attended by relatives of both. In addition, the celebration brought together famous national entertainment figures such as Maju Mantilla, Tula Rodríguez, Janet Barboza, Ethel Pozo, Giselo and Brunella Horna.

Edson Dávila shone at the wedding of Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano. Photo: @ethelpozo/Instagram

Magaly Medina praised the marriage of Valeria Piazza

After the commented marriage of Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano, Magaly Medina he took a few minutes from his show program to talk about the wedding and did not hesitate to compare it with that of Ethel Pozo.

“ This party, to be honest, was better than Ethel’s. Much more elegant, the best care details. It looked like a beautiful, elegant wedding ”, commented the controversial host.

Pierre Cateriano explained why he looked “serious” at his wedding

Through his official Instagram account, Pierre Cateriano he dedicated a message to his now wife Valeria Piazza after the criticism he received for looking serious at his wedding.

“Waking up married. Thanks to everyone who loves us for throwing all the vibes at it yesterday. Thanks folks who know me for doing my part because they know I’m not good at it. Yesterday I got married (and I’m not saying it because she’s my wife) with the most beautiful girlfriend I’ve ever seen,” said the young man.