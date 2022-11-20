Everything is happiness! Valeria Piazza does not cease to amaze with each of the details that he organized for his religious marriage with Pierre Cateriano, who a few hours ago just became her husband. The couple is without their cell phones because of everything they are experiencing, but the guests at their wedding have not stopped showing everything that happens at the event.

For this reason, the driver Edson Dávila uploaded a video to his Instagram to his stories, where the lovebirds are seen dancing the first waltz as husband and wife, after living together and knowing each other for more than 10 years; all rehearsed, as they let him see a few days ago through their social networks.