The wedding of Valeria Piazza Y Pierre Cateriano It was one of the most anticipated this year by the Peruvian show business. Several characters from the media attended this important day and the costumes they used did not go unnoticed. In this note, find out what Ethel Pozo, Brunella Horna, María Paz, among others, wore to cause a sensation at the wedding.

Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano have been in a relationship for several years, so the arrival of their marriage was on the horizon. They both said yes at the altar this Saturday, November 19, and in front of their friends and family, the couple expressed their vows and swore eternal love.

Brunella Horna

Through social networks, Brunella Horna revealed how she looked at the wedding of Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano. The businesswoman showed a striking light blue suit with sparkles, but she said that she had to fit it at the last moment: “I had to come so that they can continue adjusting today’s dress.”

Ethel Well

In the same way, Ethel Pozo surprised her followers by showing the shiny jade-colored dress that arrived this morning, a few hours before the marriage of Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano.

The host of “América hoy” and Julián Alexander made it known that they were a few minutes late, but, in the end, they were happy to capture the “yes, I accept” of the model: “Now we are ready. This time we’re not running late because of me. Who says that the barbershop took time?

Maria Paz

One of Valeria Piazza’s best friends, María Paz, was also on this special day for the model. Unlike Brunella Horna and Ethel Pozo, Jesús Alzamora’s wife helped the newlywed to get ready and dress to get to the altar.

As can be seen in her Instagram stories, María Paz attended the nuptials with high black shoes that, apparently, will be very comfortable for her to dance all night. In the same way, the young woman exhibited an elegant grape-colored suit.

Janet Barboza

The “America Today” panelist also stole the attention of those present at the wedding of Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano. Janet Barboza wore a long purple dress with sparkles and straps. “Today we celebrate the love of Valeria and Pierre”, she placed in the description of this video.

Edson Davila

The dancer could not be missing in this marriage. As the soul of the party, Edson Dávila dressed in an egg white suit and dark shoes. His shirt matched the color palette worn by Ethel Pozo, Brunella Horna and Janet Barboza.