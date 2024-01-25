Valeria Marini without brakes, the truth about the end of her story with Gimmi Cangiano and the deputy's new relationship with Denny Mendez

Valeria Marini she doesn't stay silent and after the words of her ex-boyfriend she decides to reveal her truth, leaving fans truly surprised. In recent days the Fratelli D'Italia deputy had revealed to Striscia la Notizia's correspondent that he was single, making the end of his relationship with the well-known showgirl official.

Words that surprised viewers and fans of the latter who, starting from last July, had followed the love story between the two well-known faces on a daily basis.

Marini, however, in the last few hours reached by the newspaper of Adnkronos, revealed his truth regarding the end of the relationship with Cangiano. Here are his statements.

Valeria Marini's truth about Gimmi Cangiano: “I left him”

The well-known showgirl thus clarified her point of life regarding what happened. The latter herself stated: “I'm single. I was the one who walked away from Gimmi due to his delicate sentimental situation but I preferred to maintain maximum confidentiality because I don't need visibility or talk about my sentimental situation to advertise myself. We have excellent relationships with Gimmi and are very good friends.”

Subsequently Valeria Marini also wanted to clarify the rumors that would see her ex getting closer and closer to Denny Mendez. Her well-known face stated: “Who is? What does he do in life? She is constantly looking for visibility. I heard from Gimmi and he told me that she is just a hoax. Sometimes they re-emerge from the abyss by attaching themselves to Marini's chariot.”

Words also confirmed by the deputy himself: “I met Lucci from Striscia who insisted on Valeria and to stop me I simply said that I am a single person. We broke up with Valeria some time ago but I have an extraordinary friendship with her. We are working together for the reopening of the Salone Margherita. We're just friends with Dennythere is no sentimental relationship.”