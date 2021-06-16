Lately Valeria Marini was a guest in the studio of Supervivientes, the Spanish version ofIsland Of The Famous. During the episode, the famous showgirl received several criticisms by the conductor and various protagonists. However, there was a particular time when theembarrassment has been the master.

Moments of total embarrassment a Supervivientes for Valeria Marini. Recently the Spanish public has decided to eliminate the famous showgirl and consequently she herself was a guest in the study. During the interview, the host and other protagonists in the live broadcast did not hesitate to put a discomfort the former shipwrecked. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Supervivientes and the Spanish version ofIsland Of The Famous which airs three times a week. At the helm of the conduction there are three different ones presenters. The main episode is entrusted to Jorge Javier Vazquez, the special Comexion Honduras to Jordi Gonzalez and the spin off Tierra De Nadie to Carlos Sobera.

Following his elimination from the well-known reality show, Valeria Marini was present in each of the three lounges and certainly hers hosted it has not passed into being observed. In fact, during the broadcast there were moments of hard embarrassment for the famous showgirl.

Valeria Marini had a strong one discussion with Jordi Gonzalez while Carlos Sobera made her find theEx Girlfriend by Ivan Gonzalez. The latter did not think twice about making the woman uncomfortable by mimicking heraccent Italian.

It’s not all. The most embarrassing moment for Valeria Marini came when Javier Vazquez placed one on her question very uncomfortable. Going into details, the conductor talked about the neo that the vip has above her breast, assuming it was one wart. So, moments of real discomfort for the showgirl who surely will have been able to deal with.