Over the past few hours, Valeria Marini ended up in the crosshairs of controversy due to a sensational gesture of which she became the protagonist at the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi. What the showgirl did during the ceremony of the former leader of “Forza Italia” did not go unnoticed by web users. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Valeria Marini is one of television personalitiesthe most loved and talked about in the world of Italian television. The former contestant of the Big Brother VIP attended the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi which were celebrated on 14 June 2023.

However, the woman became the protagonist of a sensational gesture which certainly caught the attention of web users. In detail, she herself appeared on social networks during the ceremony. In light of this, the former gieffina ended up in focus of controversy since there have been many people who have found this gesture disrespectful towards the former prime minister and his entire family.

THE funerals by Silvio Berlusconi had just started and Valeria Marini thought of recording a video and subsequently publish a series of images on his Instagram profile. Needless to say the web it split into two parts. Therefore, there are those who have commented positively on this gesture and those who have instead hurled heavy accusations at it.

For example, a user he wrote:

But will you manage not to film something with your cell phone? Even at a funeral with my cell phone filming I don’t find it cute.

Conversely, another follower interpreted so positive the gesture of the showgirl: