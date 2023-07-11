“On the first appointment Vittorio Cecchi Gori made me wait an hour to get a manicure”

Editorial board – Milan

Valeria Marini is an icon of Italian TV, born in Rome but Sardinian by adoption. In fact she lived her childhood on the island after her parents separated, in her mother’s family home: “A playground with rabbits, hens and little cousins” as she recalled in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

valeria Marini and VIP friends — The showgirl is returning from the commitment in the film Billie’s Magicworld in which he recites with William Baldwin and Alec Baldwin“I was the only one who didn’t miss the lines” she confided in the interview given to Corriere della Seraas well as from last fall’s imitations a Such and Which Show. In the next season it will be the turn of the friend / enemy Pamela Prati stand up to the provocative judge Cristiano Malgioglio with whom Valeria Marini herself often quarreled in the last edition. Who knows if from September she will be rooting for her who replaced Bagaglino and who, it is said, scratched her: “No come on, it was a moment of jealousy, we cleared up and we are friends, envy does not belong to me”. Among the friends in the entertainment world counts Antonella Clerici, Simona Ventura, Milly Carlucci, Carlo Conti and Renato Zero who is his neighbor: “One evening he and Giorgio Panariello cooked me some fabulous creamed spaghetti”. See also The exchange that would be great for America to distance itself from Federico Viñas

a life on tv — The relationship with her mother has always been very strong: “She taught me important values ​​such as loyalty, sincerity, generosity and stubbornness: wanting is power”, aspects which, as she recalls Valeria Marini, they always accompany her and have made her a point of reference. “I’m an optimist, even in the difficult moments I’ve had. I transform difficulties into beautiful things. Like this morning, I sprained my foot and walked slowly, I took the opportunity to take selfies with anyone”. On TV you have had many important experiences starting from Baggage “it was an incredible success”. Together with Dawn Parietti in World Evening they had a lot of fun, he recalls: “The numbers together became cult”. Del Sanremo of 1997 with Mike Bongiorno And Chiambretti she remembers the red Dior dress pulled up by the Chiambretti angel that hung at the Ariston “I was almost naked underneath and it showed”. “Mike jogged and jumped behind the stage to warm up” while Pippo Baudo recalls how he is “the encyclopedia of TV, I prepared the questions and he changed them all but I didn’t mind”. It highlights a curiosity like all the greats like Baudo, Chiambretti, Bongiorno, Alberto Sordi “are all Gemini”. See also Video games coming out in February: it's Hogwarts Legacy month

valeria marini and the movie “doll” — The iconic scene on mortadella in made the figure of Valeria Marini immortal Doll by Bigas Luna. “Surreal” Marini defines it “no embarrassment but the first one is as good as it always is for me”. Another cult scene from that film was with the eel which was an invention of the director: “It seemed sexy to him, the male lead Jorge Perugorria was perplexed. The eel stank I shot without breathing but Doll he cleared by batting Mission Impossible. At the Venice Film Festival, with the lights off, it was like being in a stadium”.

loves with jovanotti and cecchi gori — Among the men she loved, Valeria Marini with the Corriere della Sera he recalled Young people whom she met in a club in Porto Rotondo where she was the image girl: “He was the DJ, we were very young. Wonderful, cheerful, playful, he taught me to look at the stars in the sky on the night of San Lorenzo. It lasted a year” and he kissed well, admits the showgirl. She for three years she has been together with Vittorio Cecchi Gori, a relationship that has been tormented by the entrepreneur’s legal affairs. “He conquered me with a huge bundle of roses. He invited me to his house and made me wait an hour because he was doing a manicure”. In the interview with the Corsair Valeria Marini does not confirm that she has also helped him financially, paying Fiorentina’s salaries as it was rumored: “For me, money has no value, he deserved it. If he had followed my advice he would still be the Vittorio Cecchi Gori of the Oscars”. Of the search at Palazzo Borghese you say that “it was a staging to ruin it”. She does not like to talk about his other men like Giovanni Cottone, with whom she married but then obtaining the annulment after 4 months “fortunately I got rid of it in time”. The only other man she remembers fondly is Patrick Baldassarri who, she says, “is part of my family.” She may not have been lucky in love but she has no regrets: “I prefer to evaluate mistakes well to take my revenge”. See also José Pékerman is no longer a coach of the Venezuelan National Team