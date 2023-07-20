The weekly ‘Diva e Donna’ paparazzi the showgirl in the company of her new boyfriend

This is undoubtedly a golden age for Valeria Marini. In these days the weekly ‘Diva e Donna’ has paparazzi the former competitor of Big Brother VIP with her new boyfriend. Let’s find out together who is the one who stole the heart of the queen of Baggage.

After the end of the story with Eddie Siniscalchi, the serene has returned to Valeria Marini’s life. As already anticipated, the weekly ‘Diva e Donna’ immortalized the showgirl in the company of her new partner. He is the Caserta deputy of the Brothers of Italy Jerome Cangiano.

This is what the well-known weekly revealed about the showgirl’s new love:

He does not oppose resistance to the seductive arts of the historic see of Bagaglino. She surrounds him, slyly, right from the boat on which they reach the landing place, with other travel companions. After a dive like a mermaid, here is Valeria, who in the past has proved to be attracted to men with consistent physicality, throwing herself in a leopard-print bikini à la Rai in Baggio of the deputy while swimming in the sea.

And, continuing, the weekly ‘Diva e Donna’ then continued with these words:

Under a deluge of stellar kisses, and very, very deep ones, Cangiano can’t help but give in. The sensual song of the Marini siren is an infallible weapon of seduction.

In a recent interview given to ‘Diva e Donna’, Valeria Marini had commented on hers relationship status with these words: