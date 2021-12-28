Hard clash that took place yesterday before the episode in the house of Big Brother Vip between Valeria Marini and Nathalie Caldonazzo. Between the two there seem to be old grudges given their experience as prima donnas of the bagaglino. The discussion was sparked by a sentence that Caldonazzo told Valeria that she was nominated and therefore at risk of elimination.

“Let’s hope you leave tonight, you’re crazy” – he said. A sentence that Marini did not like at all, who replied:

“You have been out of place since you arrived. “Are you crazy to me?” Nobody ever took the liberty of telling me. And then you said “Let’s hope you leave tonight”, Giacomo told me. But respect, you just got here. Do not allow yourself to offend. This is thanks for helping you ”.

It’s still: “I’m very good, since I’ve been here I haven’t had half a discussion with anyone. You came and started to offend me. I’m not in competition with anyone, least of all with you “ – he said before leaving to stop the fight. But shortly after hearing that we continued to talk about her, she returned to the attack: “Look, you don’t have to talk about me anymore” – shouted Marini. “You’re making me look like a monster” – Nathalie’s answer. “You said I’m crazy, and it’s an offense.”

At that point Nathalie used yet another sentence that made the showgirl angry: “Do not argue with anyone because they are all terrified of you.” After the discussion, Valeria stopped to talk about what happened with Manila Nazzaro and Giacomo Urtis. “But how dare you, we are all tired. She’s been on me ever since she arrived, for any pretext. I was offended ”.

Probably between the two there are old unresolved grudges that are coming back to the surface in the house.