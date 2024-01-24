Valerina Marini is single again, after her love story with the Honorable Gerolamo Cangiano ends: The first words after the long goodbye

The love story between them has come to an end Valerina Marini and the hon Gerolamo Cangiano. This was confessed by the same MP who was reached and interviewed yesterday by Enrico Lucci, correspondent for Striscia la Notizia.

The relationship had been going on for several months now, becoming official when, last July, some paparazzi took photos of them together. Kisses, caresses and complicit glances between the two who have always tried to keep their love away from the unwanted eyes of journalists and gossip.

What seemed like a strong and lasting relationship, however, was nothing more than a couple's fire which, after just over five months, vanished and ended. In fact, the MP himself unexpectedly confirmed the end of the report during the presentation of Gabriel Garko's book in the Chamber.

Valeria Marini is single again, her story with MP Gerolamo Cangiano is at an end

The latter was reached by one of the correspondents of Strip the News, thus confirmed the gossip that had been circulating in recent days. Valeria Marini therefore seems to have returned to being single, thus closing her alleged affair with Gerolamo Cangiano.

Although the meeting had been organized by the showgirl herself, the politician decided to participate and confirm his relationship status in front of the microphones of the famous satirical news program on Canale 5.

In fact, Cangiano underlined that she is one single person, without however explaining the reasons that led the couple to decide to move away permanently. Their story began and hit the gossip newspapers at the beginning of last summer when they were photographed together in Ponza.

The weekly Diva and Woman he had shown the photos in which they both showed each other affectionately between kisses under the summer sun. The latter had arrived in Valeria Marini's life after the end of the relationship with Eddy Siniscalchi and some never confirmed flirtations.

For now, the details that led both to end their relationship are unknown. But we know for sure that the Fratelli D'Italia deputy is already ready to open his heart to another love.