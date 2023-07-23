New love for Valeria Marini. It would be an Italian politician. This was revealed by the weekly Diva e Donna, which portrays the showgirl in romantic attitudes during a weekend in Ponza. This is Gerolamo Cangiano, deputy of Caserta of the Brothers of Italy. Marini is therefore ready to live a new love and she appears very happy while she enjoys the weekend on the island with the Melonian politician.

“She surrounds him, slyly, right from the boat on which they reach the Pontine landing place, with other travel companions”, reads the weekly. “After a dive like a mermaid, here is Valeria, who in the past has proved to be attracted to men with consistent physicality, throwing herself in a leopard-print bikini at the boarding of the deputy while swimming in the sea”.

Gerolamo Cangiano, known as “Gimmi”, born in Genoa in 1981 but raised in Campania, in Aversa, has been the regional contact person for Fratelli d’Italia since 2020. A graduate in Law, professor of Law and Economics in high school, he was elected to the Chamber in the last elections and is a signatory of the bills on the teaching of food education, on greater powers for the police, on the protection of the Italian flag and on the protection of the Neapolitan language.