Nothing was saved. Valeria Piazza referred to the fun Christmas sequence made in “América today”, where Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza and Brunella Horna prepared their best dishes for dinner on December 24. Although the grilled chicken of the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel and the sweet potato purée of the ‘Rulitos’ worked quite well, all the presenters concluded that the tropical salad cooked by the future wife of Richard Acuña did not taste good who insisted on demonstrating his culinary “gifts”.

What did Valeria Piazza say?

The show host spoke about the performance in the kitchen of Brunella Hornawho would prepare a tropical salad that was supposedly a recipe from his grandmother

“Why do you insist on cooking? It’s just that I don’t understand, that’s where your Chiclayo recipe is concerned (…) It almost poisoned them, no one could eat” admitted the model.

The former beauty queen assured that Ethel, Janet, “Giselo” and Gino Pesaressi ate only for commitment, because it would have had a very bad taste. “Nobody wanted to eat it, Ethel, I felt that she ate out of commitment, imagine, (the salad) must have been sour,” added Piazza.

What did the hosts of America say today about Brunella Horna’s salad?

Despite his best efforts, ‘baby Bru’ could not perform well when preparing his salad. Edson Davila he joked and told Brunella “not to get married”.

After constant teasing from her peers, the blonde asked for respect. “I have not made fun of you. Mrs. Janet, I have said that your purée is delicious.”, requested Horna.

Brunella Horna revealed what she did to host “America Today”. Photo: LR composition / América TV capture

What did Magaly Medina say about Richard Acuña and Brunella Horna?

The presenter assured that Richard Acuña was the one who made that decision because his family is dedicated to political life and it would be frowned upon for him to hold a celebration in the midst of a crisis.

“In this case, the Acuña family is political, there is no way that they continue in a situation like this, with a celebration. He thinks about his political career, it would be questionable that while the country bleeds to death, they get married in a wedding in which there will be a waste of money, ”said the ATV figure.