Valeria Gordeev won this year’s Ingeborg Bachmann Prize. With her extremely precisely observed and designed text of a man with cleaning neurosis, the author from Tübingen prevailed against 11 competitors at the 47th Days of German-language Literature in Klagenfurt, Austria.

The renowned literature prize, which commemorates the Austrian writer Ingeborg Bachmann (1926-73), is endowed with 25,000 euros and is awarded by the city of Klagenfurt. Ana Marwan, who comes from Slovenia and lives near Vienna, won it last year.

In the reading competition, Gordeev won over the jury with her short story “He cleans”. In it, she linguistically dissects a man’s cleaning neurosis, but does not present him as a clinical case, but as a devoted person who cares for his mother and sister. Jury chairwoman Insa Wilke praised the text on Sunday as a “plea for sensitivity”.

Gordeev has been working on her debut novel for a number of years, which deals, among other things, with contemporary Russia. Her parents emigrated from the Soviet Union in the late 1970s, Gordeev was born in Tübingen in 1986. The author also works as an illustrator and songwriter.







During the literary competition, 12 authors from Germany, Austria and Switzerland read their texts from Thursday to Saturday. This time there were two new members on the seven-strong jury: the German cultural scientist, journalist and author Mithu Sanyal (“Identitti”) and the Swiss literary scholar Thomas Strässle.