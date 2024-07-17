Director Gai Germanika admitted that she was bought school certificates

Director Valeria Gai Germanika admitted to buying her school education. Her words are quoted by Channel Five.

The filmmaker admitted that she failed her high school exams. She explained that she studied at a private lyceum with a philosophical focus until the sixth grade and was unable to catch up with her peers after transferring to a comprehensive school.

“I started skipping classes. My mother found out about it later – the police said that I was not going to school. My mother wrote a statement that I would study at home and take exams externally. But I couldn’t pass anything,” Gai Germanika said. She noted that her mother bought her school certificates.

