Social networks surrender to Valeria Flórez by starring in a new video that quickly went viral on the platforms. The model and TV host surprised by speaking Polish with enviable fluency in what appears to be a new interview. It should be remembered that the artist will represent Peru in the contest of Miss Supranational 2023, which will take place in Poland on July 14, at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheatre, in the city of Nowy Sącz. The television presenter will compete against 60 other candidates seeking to take the crown.

Valeria Flórez has been preparing hard for Miss Supranational 2023 since she came in third place in Miss Peru Universe. The model shares her modeling sessions and more through her social media.

When will Valeria Flórez compete in the Miss Supranational?

Valeria Flórez is the representative of Peru in Miss Supranational 2023, certainly that will take place on July 14 in Poland, the same date that it was held last year. The young woman will try on this occasion to bring the crown to Peruvian territory.

Valeria Flórez will represent Peru in an international contest. Photo: Instagram

What were Valeria Flórez’s first Polish words?

During the month of April, Valeria Florez He shared with his thousands of followers part of his preparation for the Miss Supranational pageant. In this way, she commented that she was already learning some words in Polish so that she can perform better in the beauty contest.

“I can’t wait to meet you in June”, commented the model through a video on her Instagram account. It should be noted that there is less and less to see the host also wave the Peruvian flag abroad.