Valeria Florez she is getting ready to represent Peru in the Miss Supranational that will take place in Poland in mid-2023. However, this contest would clash with an aspect of her personal life, since she had recently become engaged to Andrés Ugarte Diez Canseco, her current partner .

For this reason, and as a result of this opportunity, the couple decided to postpone their marriage so that the model fully immerses herself in her preparation. “We have decided to postpone it, wait a little longer to see what happens, if I win the Supranational title, which is what I want the most and, well, love is there, so I don’t think there will be any problem” , indicated for The Republic. Video: María Pía Ponce LR.