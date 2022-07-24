Trouble in paradise? Valeria Flórez and Andrea Arana talked about the romance of Tepha Loza and Sergio Peña in their program “A day at the mall”. After evaluating the publications that the couple shared on social networks, both presenters agreed that they would be on the verge of a breakup.

The former candidate for Miss Peru noted that the sister of melissa loza the footballer would have gotten too excited too quickly in the relationship after his tumultuous romance with Pancho Rodriguez.

“She’s kind of intense. I think she must have imagined the story of Prince Charming after the torment she experienced with Pancho Rodríguez, in which they ended and returned, recontratoxic. She said that she met Sergio Peña’s parents and she already imagined that they were going to ask for her hand very soon ”, Valeria Florez said.

On the other hand, Andrea Arana mentioned that Tepha believed that she was already the “standard bearer of the World Cup”, something quite accelerated considering that the relationship with Peña began in April.

“Sergio Peña just arrived in our country a few days ago and the first thing people expected was a photo of them together,” Arana mentioned in his space on Willax Television.

The winner of Miss Peru Latina Universal assured that, after the attitude of both in their social networks, it is clear that things are no longer going well between Loza and Peña.

“We do not know if they have ended their relationship, but, that they are estranged, they are estranged, because you are not going to put a message like that for no apparent reason, and just when your supposed lover has just arrived, “added Valeria Flórez.

Why do people believe that Sergio Peña and Tepha Loza ended their relationship?

The couple’s followers set off their alarms after the national team footballer published a peculiar message in which he talks about a love that never had a farewell and even opened the possibility of going in search of him.

“I feel that you were the love of my life, but we never had a goodbye. Tell me if you’re coming or I’m going, it can’t happen after today “, said the Instagram story of Paolo Guerrero’s nephew.

In addition, Tepha indicated that he is having a bad time in his life; however, in her case, it was due to an injury caused in “This is war.”

Sergio Peña’s mother praises Tepha Loza

The member of “This is war” shared a photo shoot on his account Instagram. The images were accompanied by a text in English that says “hold that pose for me”. Sergio Peña’s mother was one of the first to leave a comment on the publication.

Comment from Sergio Peña’s mother at Tepha Loza’s photo session. Photo: Tepha Loza/Instagram

“How pretty,” he wrote. claudia flowers a few minutes after uploading the photos. Immediately, various Internet users responded to the message from the mother of the national player. It was striking that Sergio Peña did not like or leave a comment on Tepha Loza’s photo session.