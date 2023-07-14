The end of Miss Supranational 2023 It will take place on July 14. It should be noted that Valeria Flórez is the representative of Peru in this international contest that takes place in Poland. Along these lines, the Peruvian model has been positioning itself as one of the favorites to be the successor to the South African Lalela Mswane and to be crowned the winner of the beauty pageant. Then she knows how to vote, where and at what time to see to the participants in his last gala.

YOU CAN SEE: SEE, Miss Supranational 2023 FREE ONLINE: time, how and where to follow LIVE the final of the contest

Valeria Flórez at Miss Supranational: when is it?

There are only a few hours left to know who will be the brand new winner of the contest Miss Supranational 2023. The GRAND FINALE of the international beauty pageant in which the Peruvian model participates Valeria Florez will take place on friday july 14.

YOU CAN SEE: Valeria Flórez shines in Miss Supranational, but her dress did not convince: “She needs advice”

What time to see Valeria Flórez at Miss Supranational 2023?

Although the start time of the gala FINAL of the contestMiss Supranational 2023 in Poland it will be at 7.30 pm, in the case of Peruthe contest where Valeria Flórez will parade will begin at 11.30 a.m. on Friday, July 14.

YOU CAN SEE: Valeria Flórez in Miss Supranational: how was her presentation in the preliminary of the contest?

Miss Supranational 2023, final: where to see the participation of Valeria Flórez?

the beauty pageant Miss Supranational 2023It can be seen FREE and ONLINE through its official channel of Youtube. Through The Republic You can also follow the minute by minute LIVE and you will not miss any of the details.

How to vote for Valeria Flórez in Miss Supranational 2023?

To vote for your favorite candidate to win in Miss Supranational 2023, the following steps must be followed.

Each user must download the application of the beauty pageant. This is available for App Store and Play Store .

of the beauty pageant. This is available for . After logging in, click on the option VOTE located at the bottom of the screen.

located at the bottom of the screen. Click the option Miss Supranational – SUPRA FAN VOTE .

. look for Peru and the photograph of Valeria Florez .

and the photograph of . Below the image of our representative will appear a circle with a crown to which you must give CLICK to give your vote to the model.

How was Valeria Flórez’s participation in the preliminary?

Valeria Florezwas presented last Tuesday, July 11, on the catwalk of the Miss Supranational 2023 to overcome the preliminary stage of the beauty pageant. First of all, the Peruvian model paraded in a bathing suit and, without a doubt, she received the support of thousands of Peruvians who were aware of the competition. “Spectacular”, “Fixed remains at the top”, “She is a queen in every sense of the word”, were some of the comments from Internet users.

In the second part of the contest, she paraded in night dress; however, this was not to the liking of the users. “How do they do that to her”, “Valeria tried so hard”, “The organization always repeats the same thing”, “The dress did not fall”, were the most prominent messages.

#Valeria #Flórez #Supranational #time #VOTE #participation #Peruvian