In 2022 the Miss Peru in which Alessia Rovegno was the winner, and Valeria Florez got second place. On that occasion, Jessica Newton explained that the TV host would represent the country in Miss Supranational 2023, which will be held on July 14 in Poland. Over the months, the young woman has shown her preparation through some videos on her social networks. She has taken pains to be able to communicate with the jury of the beauty pageant.

Likewise, the figure of Willax TV has managed to accumulate many followers after his performance in the Miss Peru and even shared a video on his YouTube channel with some information about his life that very few knew. In one of her confessions, Valeria Flórez revealed how tall she really is.

What is the real height of Valeria Flórez?

After occupying second place in the beauty contest organized by Jessica Newton, the singer also decided to answer some questions from her followers through her YouTube channel. In the video, Valeria Flórez clarified many doubts about her preparation and her participation in Miss Peru.

Besides revealing that his height is 1.68 metersthe communicator gave details of her love, personal and professional life, as she has many projects in mind and dreams of releasing a musical theme.

How many languages ​​does Valeria Flórez, miss Supranational Peru, speak?

Being an international contest, having to communicate with other aspirants for the crown and answering the questions of the jury means that the contestants from each country must prepare and, above all, master some languages. For this reason, Valeria Flórez has made an effort to learn to have in English perfectly; In addition, he revealed his mastery of polish when sending a message to that country. “I can’t wait to meet you in June”, were the words translated into Spanish by the former member of “América kids”.

