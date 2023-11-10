Valeria Flórez, television host and former Peruvian candidate for the Miss Supranational 2023is happier than ever, because he married his partner Andrés Ugarte Diez Canseco. The one recognized as Miss Supranational America shared some photographs of this special day in which she sealed her love with her now husband. As recalled, the Willax TV figure had to postpone her wedding to be part of the beauty pageant in which she was among the 12 best.

How was Valeria Flórez’s wedding?

This Friday, November 10, model Valeria Flórez shared with her followers some photographs of her wedding with Andres Ugarte, with whom he has been in a relationship for more than 6 years. As seen in the images of the unforgettable moment, it was a ceremony that was carried out with friends and family closest to the couple.

Furthermore, the celebration of this wedding took place through civil means and was sealed in the Miraflores district. The publication shows that they also included his pet, as part of his family, who looked elegant for the occasion. “Starting a new chapter. I love you,” the excited TV presenter wrote on her social networks.

Who is Andrés Ugarte, husband of Valeria Flórez?

Andrés Ugarte Diez Canseco is now the husband of Valeria Flórez, Peruvian candidate for Miss Supranational 2023. According to what is posted on her social networks, the partner of the presenter of ‘Un día en el mall’ is an airplane pilot and works for a well-known commercial airline that operates in Peru and abroad.