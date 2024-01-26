The prosecutor who coordinates the investigations into the case of the death of Valeria Fioravanti, for which three doctors are on trial today, claims that the healthcare staff mistook meningitis for a headache

In the event of the death of Valeria FioravantiI am three doctors on trial. According to what was reported by the prosecutor who coordinates the investigations into this case, the doctors who examined the young woman underestimated the reported symptoms. They have exchanged meningitiswhich then caused his death, for a normal person heachacheby not immediately starting the treatments that perhaps could have saved her.

The prosecutor's request for the case of Valeria Fioravanti's death is to send three doctors to trial. The young 27-year-old woman lost her life a year ago due to meningitis which was not diagnosed in time.

According to the prosecutor, the three doctors acted in negligent cooperation, with approximate diagnoses and treatments that were not only wrong, but also counterproductive. They had dismissed the case as a severe headache, even though it had occurred in two Roman hospitals with really important symptoms.

After an operation at Rome Biomedical Campus, due to the removal of a small cyst, Valeria Fioravanti had started to complain of a severe headache. She had gone to the emergency room of the Casilino Polyclinic to understand what she was.

Despite painkillers, he had headaches and dizziness. One of the doctors at trial had prescribed Toradol to her at the time, but her pain was persistent. The drug helped hide the meningitis.

Valeria Fioravanti, three doctors on trial from two different Roman hospitals

On January 4, Valeria Fioravanti returned to hospital, this time at San Giovanni, with pain all over her body, retronuchal headache, lumbar pain radiating to both lower limbs. The second doctor gives her an electrocardiogram. A third doctor examined her without further investigation.

According to the prosecutor, the doctors provided a diagnosis of lumbosciatica resistant to pain therapy, without evaluating the patient's clinical history and the retronuchal headache. Without an in-depth diagnostic study or a neurological objective examination. Furthermore, the parents of the 27-year-old who insisted that tests be carried out were allegedly chased away by the nurses.