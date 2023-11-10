Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/11/2023 – 20:39

Actress and singer Valéria Barcellos will be the official interpreter of the National Anthem of the LGBTI+ Pride Parade in Rio de Janeiro. The 28th edition of the demonstration will take place on November 19th, starting at 11am, at Posto 5, in Copacabana, with the theme Love, citizenship and the LGBTI+ fight will never retreat.

A black trans woman, Valéria takes over the position held for 12 years by activist and transsexual, Rio nightlife legend Jane di Castro, who died in 2020.

When inviting the new performer to the LGBTI+ Parade, Grupo Arco-Íris, organizer of the event, informed that the intention is for the singer to continue in future editions.

Valéria is on air on open TV in the soap opera Earth and Passionlike Luana Shine.

The position of interpreter of the National Anthem in the LGBTI+ Parade in Rio de Janeiro, the oldest in Brazil, gained notoriety due to the striking presence of Jane Di Castro, who opened the parade with her interpretation.

Jane debuted on Rio’s nightlife in 1966, in the show Les Girls, and has never left the stage since. It was directed by big names like Ney Latorraca, Bibi Ferreira, Marlene, Berta Loran. She also acted in several television and film roles. In the documentary Divine Divasdirected by Leandra Leal, Di Castro tells of her struggle alongside other great trans artists, such as Rogéria, to break standards in a time of great repression.

During the program Actsfrom the TV BrasilJane recalled this difficult period, in which she was arrested several times for dressing as a woman, but highlighted the happiness that art has brought her since then.

The actress and singer died at the age of 73, a victim of cancer, on October 23, 2020.