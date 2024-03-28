Valeria said that the Crocus concert hall needs to be restored after the terrorist attack

Russian singer Valeria spoke out for the restoration of the Crocus City Hall concert hall after the terrorist attack that occurred there. Her words leads News.ru.

The performer said that the decision to restore the site should be made by people, and also suggested that time should pass for this, since now society perceives everything that is happening too seriously.

The artist emphasized that the Crocus hall was a second home for Russian stars, and also suggested that after restoration the former atmosphere of the site would still be lost.

“It’s hard to imagine that this stage doesn’t exist, that these dressing rooms in which we spent so much time, these rows, don’t exist. That's all we know – every corner of this building. And concerts, my best concerts took place in this hall. I believe that this is the best hall in Moscow, it is the most comfortable,” the singer admitted.

Earlier, singer Alla Pugacheva spoke for the first time about the terrorist attack in the Crocus near Moscow.

The shooting at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of March 22. Armed men entered the hall before the Picnic concert, opened fire on visitors and set the building on fire.